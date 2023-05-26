close

God is watching, says Arvind Kejriwal after Satyendar Jain hospitalised

After Aam Aadmi Party colleague Satyendar Jain was injured in Tihar Jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said "God is watching all."

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:11 AM IST
After Aam Aadmi Party colleague Satyendar Jain was injured in Tihar Jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said "God is watching all."

"The person who was working day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public, today a dictator is bent on killing that good person. That dictator has only one thought - to finish everyone, he lives only in "I". He only wants to see himself. God is watching all, He will do justice to all," Delhi CM tweeted in Hindi.

"I pray to God for Satyendra ji's speedy recovery. May God give them the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances," he tweeted.

Jain has been hospitalised after he fell in the bathroom at Delhi's Tihar Jail, jail officials said on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Jain on May 30 last year under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Satyendar Jain AAP

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

Compensation demand in paper leak reflects intellectual bankruptcy: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
2 min read

POCSO Act being misused, we'll force govt to change law: Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

NIA team visits Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur office after threat call to minister

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read

25 ministers to take oath on Saturday in Siddaramaiah's cabinet: Report

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar
2 min read

Around 25 parties expected to join new Parliament building inauguration

New Parliament Building
2 min read

