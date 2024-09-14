Business Standard
Home / Politics / Aaditya Thackeray hails Kejriwal's release, takes swipe at Sena rebels

Aaditya Thackeray hails Kejriwal's release, takes swipe at Sena rebels

Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray has welcomed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's release on bail. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has welcomed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's release on bail and used the occasion to take a swipe at those who split the Shiv Sena in 2022.

In a post on X, Thackeray on Friday said truth prevails over politics. "Glad to see @ArvindKejriwal ji walk out and ready to fight for democracy and the Constitution again," he said.
"There are coward gaddaars who betray their own and run away, and on the other side there are those like Arvind ji who choose to fight for the truth! Satyamev Jayate!" Thackeray said in the post in a reference to the rebellion led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022 and went on to become the chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also joined his government in July last year.

Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case linked to the alleged excise policy scam holding that prolonged incarceration amounts to "unjust deprivation of liberty".

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same case and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which was probing the corruption charges, stepped out after spending 155 days in jail.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumAaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Mahayuti has a face that is corrupt...Need a trustworthy person: Thackeray

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Talks on MVA's CM face can happen later, dislodging Mahayuti 1st task: Raut

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Number game in MVA post-polls to decide CM: Sharad Pawar says no tussle

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Maharashtra polls: MNS to contest Worli seat against Aaditya Thackeray

accident

Mumbai BMW case: Two arrested, Aaditya says 'no political refuge'

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aaditya Thackeray AAP government Shiv Sena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon