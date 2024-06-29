Business Standard
AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi police says no permission

If required, the protesters might be detained as Section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed at DDU Marg, police said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

With AAP set to hold a protest at the BJP headquarters on Saturday, the Delhi Police said the party had not taken its permission to hold the demonstration.
AAP called for a gherao of the BJP headquarters at 11.30 am against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy-linked money-laundering case.
A senior police officer said arrangements were being made to stop the protesters as no permission had been taken for any protest at the BJP headquarters at DDU Marg in central Delhi.
Barricades have been put up and paramilitary personnel deployed at the site, the officer said.
If required, the protesters might be detained as Section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed at DDU Marg, he added.
The officer said the road had yet to be closed.
AAP said Kejriwal, its national convenor, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a "false case".

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

