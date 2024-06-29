Business Standard
Bengal Guv files defamation suit against CM Mamata for unsavoury remarks

The Bengal Governor also filed defamation against certain TMC leaders, he said

Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a review meeting regarding hawkers and encroachment, at Nabanna, in Howrah district, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Calcutta High Court, a day after she claimed that women complained to her saying that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there, a source said.
Bose earlier in the day criticised Banerjee for her remarks and stated it was expected of public representatives not to create "erroneous and slanderous impressions.
The Bengal Governor also filed defamation against certain TMC leaders, he said..
During an administrative meeting in the state secretariat, Banerjee on Thursday claimed that "Women have informed her they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there".
"Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday moved the Calcutta High Court and filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders for their comments," the source told PTI.
On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police also started a probe.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

