Money laundering: ED files fresh chargesheet in Delhi excise policy case

Vinod Chauhan was arrested by the federal agency in May as part of this investigation. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a fresh and the ninth charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case naming a person called Vinod Chauhan as an accused, official sources said.

Chauhan was arrested by the federal agency in May as part of this investigation.

The sources said a fresh and the ninth prosecution complaint (charge sheet) was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here naming Vinod Chauhan.

He was the 18th person to have been arrested by the ED in this case in which it has also taken into custody Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, his party colleague and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, BRS leader and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's politician daughter K Kavitha and several liquor businessmen and others.

The ED has mentioned the alleged role of Chauhan in this case in an official document submitted before a court in relation to the arrest of Kavitha.