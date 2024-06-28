Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Money laundering: ED files fresh chargesheet in Delhi excise policy case

The sources said a fresh and the ninth prosecution complaint (charge sheet) was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court

Money laundering, Anti-money laundering, PMLA

Vinod Chauhan was arrested by the federal agency in May as part of this investigation. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a fresh and the ninth charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case naming a person called Vinod Chauhan as an accused, official sources said.
Chauhan was arrested by the federal agency in May as part of this investigation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The sources said a fresh and the ninth prosecution complaint (charge sheet) was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here naming Vinod Chauhan.
He was the 18th person to have been arrested by the ED in this case in which it has also taken into custody Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, his party colleague and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, BRS leader and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's politician daughter K Kavitha and several liquor businessmen and others.
The ED has mentioned the alleged role of Chauhan in this case in an official document submitted before a court in relation to the arrest of Kavitha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Money laundering, Anti-money laundering, PMLA

India passes anti-money laundering review by FATF during mutual evaluation

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests expelled DMK functionary in drugs-linked money laundering case

Lawrence Wong

Determined to respond to financial crime risks: Singapore PM Wong

Money laundering, Anti-money laundering, PMLA

Money laundering: TN minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended till July 1

Gavel, law

HC refuses interim bail to businessman Arun Pillai in Delhi Excise scam

Topics : Excise Duty Money laundering Enforcement Directorate Telangana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon