Business Standard
Home / Politics / AAP, Kejriwal to decide my future political roles: Satyendar Jain

AAP, Kejriwal to decide my future political roles: Satyendar Jain

The Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Jain on Friday afternoon

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Saturday said his future political responsibilities will be decided by the party and its convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The former Delhi Health minister was on Friday night released from Tihar jail after spending 18 months in the prison in a money laundering case.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I will do whatever our party and Arvind Kejriwal say," the AAP leader told PTI Videos when asked about his future political role.

The Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Jain on Friday afternoon. He was one of the topmost AAP leaders and held various portfolios in the then Kejriwal government when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022.

 

"Atrocity is being done... it appears that the British rule has returned. The governments should compete on the work being done for the public. However, the BJP doesn't do that. They say we won't let you work," he said.

Jain who is a MLA from Shakurbasti constituency, charged that he was arrested to stall Kejriwal and AAP government's works on Mohalla Clinics and Yamuna cleaning.

More From This Section

Dalits, Scheduled Caste, SC, Protest

Saini-led Haryana govt implements sub classification of Scheduled Castes

NDA

PM Modi hails NDA leaders' meet, calls for holding such event twice a year

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

Names of voters leaning towards MVA removed from electoral rolls: Oppn

Omar Abdullah,Omar

BJP downplays Omar Abdullah-led cabinet resolution for J-K statehood

New Delhi, India, air pollution

Delhi air quality crisis sparks blame game; Congress slams AAP, Centre

"I feel it is very unfortunate for the country. All parties need to work in unity and only then the country will progress," he said.

After being released from jail, Jain met Kejriwal at his residence on Firozshah Road on Friday night.

The AAP convener shared his photos with Jain on X, saying "Welcome back Satyendra!"

Jain was given a warm welcome by the party leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh who were present outside Tihar jail to receive him on Friday.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP may consider contesting couple of seats in Maharashtra: Goa chief

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister

Was jailed to stall projects like Mohalla Clinics, Yamuna cleaning: Jain

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP resumes Jai Bhim, Farishtey Yojanas, accuses BJP of stalling them

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister

Court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

Manoj Tiwari

AAP govt has no intention to reduce pollution, says BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Topics : AAP Satyender Jain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon