AAP moves SC against removal of 'encroachment' on land allotted to Delhi HC

On February 13, the top court had directed the Delhi government and the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to hold a meeting for removal of encroachment by the AAP on the land in question

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party has moved the Supreme Court against immediate removal of an "encroachment" by it on a land allotted to the Delhi High Court at Rouse Avenue here, saying it will severely prejudice the party as well as the fairness of the electoral process in view of Lok Sabha polls.
In an application filed in the pending matter related to judicial infrastructure, the AAP claimed there is no question of it "encroaching" on a space that was duly allotted to it in 2015 and that has been in its possession since then.
It said while the party remains ready and willing to vacate the subject premises and requested the top court to direct that such vacation be required only after at least one of the two office spaces that the applicant is entitled to are allotted to it in the New Delhi Municipal area of a nature appropriate to the applicant's status as a National Party.
In view of these circumstances, immediate vacation will mean that the applicant will be left with none of the two office spaces it is entitled to under the applicable guidelines.
"This will severely prejudice the applicant as well as the fairness of the electoral process, given the impending general elections and the fact that the other five national parties are operating out of their allotted offices in New Delhi, the application filed by advocate Prateek K Chadha said.
On February 13, the top court had directed the Delhi government and the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to hold a meeting for removal of encroachment by the AAP on the land in question.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AAP government AAP Supreme Court Lok Sabha elections Electoral battles

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

