AAP steeped in corruption from Delhi to Punjab, alleges Anurag Thakur

Following the Supreme Court's rejection of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's bail, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday hit out to the party leaders and said that Aam Aadmi Party has done widespread corruption from Delhi to Punjab.

Anurag Thakur said, "Ever since they came to power, one leader after another has been found involved in corruption. Aam Aadmi Party has done widespread corruption from Delhi to Punjab. Just two months after the formation of the government in Punjab, its health minister was accused of corruption and he had to resign."

"Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal keeps distributing certificates of honesty to Manish Sisodia to Satyendra Jain. A minister who used to give certificates of honesty went to jail, and now his bail has not been granted," he added.

Meanwhile, after the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case, the Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and asked for the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said "After the trial court, high court and now supreme court has denied bail to Manish Sisodia. All the defences of AAP falls flat on their face because the Supreme Court while denying bail has said that a 338 crore money trail has been established, which means money has reached the coffers of AAP. They were continuously saying where is the money trail? They keep fooling the people of the country."

In its reply the AAP accused the BJP government at the centre of vendetta politics.

"They want to politically end Arvind Kejriwal. In the way in which AAP is expanding, PM Modi and the BJP were clear that it is becoming impossible to defeat AAP in a legal way in elections....This is part of that conspiracy. In this, there is collateral damage to the country. The BJP is trying to end all the institutions slowly. People are above everything in democracy. PM Modi and the BJP are giving the message that people can vote for anyone, but we will run the government because we have power" said AAP leader Saurab Bharadwaj.

Manish Sisodia had moved the Supreme Court for bail in CBI and ED cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

He had challenged the Delhi HC order rejecting his bail plea. The Delhi High Court had denied him bail in both matters.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.