Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni as BJP releases 4th list of candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Here's the full list of BJP candidates

BJP announces 2 more candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

CM Shivraj is Dhoni, Vijayvargiya Pandya of MP politics: Rajnath Singh

Women in election-bound Madhya Pradesh: Of opening moves, political pawns