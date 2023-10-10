close
AAP holds protest against action of central agencies against its leaders

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have strongly denied the allegations and claimed that the cases registered by probe agencies are false

AAP protest

Several protesters were detained by the police as they tried to march from the AAP office to the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg (Photo: X)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party workers held a demonstration on the DDU Marg here on Tuesday to protest the action of central agencies against its leaders.
The protest took place hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's residence here as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others.
Several protesters were detained by the police as they tried to march from the AAP office to the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg.
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are currently in jail in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.
AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have strongly denied the allegations and claimed that the cases registered by probe agencies are false.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP AAP government Delhi money laundering case

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon