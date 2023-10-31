Telangana elections: KTR warns Muslims against voting for BJP, Congress

Reaching out to the Muslims in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) said that the community should be careful about not being used as vote banks by the BJP and the Congress, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) said, "For decades, the two parties had used Muslims for their political gain by showing one another as the enemy."





Also Read: BRS party candidate Reddy stabbed during poll campaign, 1 held for murder The leader was addressing the members of the Muslim community in the state when Rama Rao said the Muslims should ensure that parties like BJP and the Congress don't use them for their vote bank politics. He alleged that the Congres headquarters in Hyderabad at Gandhi Bhavan is run by a Godse who is an agent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He added that the BJP, on the other hand, was trying to create communal tensions and destroy the peace in the state, the DC report said.

Praising the work of the BRS government, KTR said that Telangana has not had even one day of curfew in the state in the last nine and a half years of BRS rule. He compared the situation to the Congress regime and said that before 2014, curfews in the state were a common event. He said, "I am a father of two children and I am worried about the future of our children who are growing up in an atmosphere of increasing communal hatred."





Also Read: Telangana elections: Congress rule will bring tears, scarcity, says KTR Rama Rao requested the people in the gathering to sensitise people about the anti-secular BJP and Congress and how they seek to use Muslims in Telangana as vote banks, the DC report said.

KTR highlighted that under the rule of CM KCR, peace and prosperity have endured among all the sections of the society. He said that the BRS government has paid special attention to the minorities in the state, allocating the highest budget for them.