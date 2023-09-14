Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.03%)
67487.19 + 20.20
Nifty (0.08%)
20086.55 + 16.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.99%)
5824.80 + 56.85
Nifty Midcap (0.89%)
40604.50 + 359.40
Nifty Bank (0.21%)
46006.60 + 97.15
Heatmap

Adhir slams Mamata over ED summons to Abhishek in coal 'scam' case

The summons to the TMC MP came weeks after the central probe agency conducted raids in the office of 'Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd'

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo: PTI)

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo: PTI)

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 1:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In what may appear as further cracks in the Opposition bloc - INDIA - Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took pot shots at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to her nephew in connection with the coal 'scam' case.
Addressing a press conference in his native Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Wednesday, Chiwdhury took a swipe at Mamata claiming that she speaks up only when her nephew, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, is hounded or summoned by central agencies.
A member of the coordination commitee of the Opposition bloc, of which the Congress and the ruling TMC in West Bengal are a part, Abhishek appeared before the ED on Wednesday in connection with the coal case.
"Yesterday, Nussrat Jahan (TMC MP) was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. But Mamata Banerjee speaks up only when her nephew is summoned by central agencies. She doesn't similar empathy for other Opposition leaders when they are harassed and hounded by the ED and CBI. She only shows her hurt when it comes to Khoka Babu (Abhishek)," the Congress leader said on Wednesday.
The summons to the TMC MP came weeks after the central probe agency conducted raids in the office of 'Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd', which the federal agency alleged was "used for making dubious transactions running into crores of rupees".
The ED claimed that Banerjee is the chief executive officer of the company.

Also Read

Am victim of 'conspiracy' hatched by my own party: TMC MLA on CBI raid

BJP trying to replicate Manipur-like situation in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

I have very good working relationship with govt: Bengal Governor Bose

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

Call after polls: Abhishek Banerjee refuses to comply with ED summon

INDIA alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma, alleges PM Modi in MP

Ruled MP for decades but left it high and dry: PM Modi attacks Congress

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

G Kishan Reddy concludes 24-hour fast in support of unemployed youth

PM reaches Bhopal, to lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr

However, speaking to reporters after appearing before the ED on Wednesday, the TMC leader said he answered all the queries thrown at him to the best of his abilities.
"I have done my duty. I have came to the ED office, cooperated with the investigation, faced their questions and answered them to the best of my abilities," Abhishek told reporters on Wednesday.
"I assured them that every time they call me, I will come and cooperate with the investigation," he added.
On Mamata extending an invitation to Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata, the Congress leader said a country, which is struggling to feed its own people, can't do much to lift Bengal from its economic woes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Enforcement Directorate Abhishek Banerjee Coal Scam case West Bengal

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11Tata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon