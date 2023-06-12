Allotted 150 acres for AIIMS but Centre rejected it, says Nitish Kumar

While the BJP is levelling allegations against the JD-U MPs for the shifting of the proposed AIIMS in Darbhanga, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday claimed that his government has allotted land with good road connectivity but the Centre has rejected the project.

"We have given 150 acres of land with good connectivity at Sobhan estate locality in Darbhanga but the Centre has rejected it. I firmly believe that the Centre is thinking in another way. When they are removed from power then we will do good work," Kumar said while addressing media persons during the distribution of appointment letters to professors and lecturers in engineering colleges of the state in Patna.

Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that 30 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the JD-U wrote to the Union health and family welfare ministry for shifting the AIIMS from Darbhanga to Saharsa. They do not want to give the credit for the Darbhanga AIIMS to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Nitish Kumar does not want AIIMS to be built in Darbhanga. He was earlier calling to upgrade the present Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) to AIIMS. Then he said that his government would allot land inside the campus of DMCH. Then, he gave 150 acres of land in some other place. When a team from the Centre came to Darbhanga for inspection, they found that buildings cannot be constructed at that place. Hence, the Centre has rejected it," Modi said.

"As the Bihar government had not allotted the land, the construction of AIIMS did not start here," Modi added.

--IANS

