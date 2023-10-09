close
Sensex (-0.59%)
65607.29 -388.34
Nifty (-0.60%)
19535.05 -118.45
Nifty Midcap (-1.23%)
39789.40 -495.30
Nifty Smallcap (-1.70%)
5820.65 -100.75
Nifty Bank (-0.94%)
43942.35 -418.25
Heatmap

Andhra HC rejects anticipatory bail petitions of Naidu in 3 other cases

"Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed the TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu's bail petitions in Inner Ring Road, Fiber Net and Angallu 307 cases," Advocate Krishna Murthy said

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu

The Supreme Court on Tuesday also gave no interim relief to Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case. The court will now hear Naidu's plea on October 9 | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in three corruption cases.
"Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed the TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu's bail petitions in Inner Ring Road, Fiber Net and Angallu 307 cases," Advocate Krishna Murthy said.
Earlier the Vijayawada Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court has reserved its judgement on the bail petition of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The ACB court on Thursday extended the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief's remand in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case till October 19.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last month in connection with the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to political turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department chief N Sanjay said that Chandrababu Naidu was the prime conspirator in the AP Skill development scam adding that Naidu in his capacity had orchestrated the whole idea of corruption during his tenure as Chief Minister.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday also gave no interim relief to Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case. The court will now hear Naidu's plea on October 9.

Also Read

Andhra High Court strikes down govt order imposing curbs on meetings

CM Jagan lashes out at Naidu over Andhra Skill Development Corp scam

CID begins interrogation of Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail

Naidu sounds poll bugle in AP, promises schemes for women, unemployed youth

Chandrababu Naidu arrested: Understanding the skill development scam

Ready to face elections: Telangana BJP state President G Kishan Reddy

If Modi govt comes to power again, it will lead nation to destruction: Cong

Rahul acted in consonance with people's sentiment on caste census: Congress

SC declines to hear Delhi Congress' plea on First Level Checking of EVMs

CWC meet to focus on caste census, poll strategy for upcoming polls

Meanwhile on Saturday Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneswari and several Telugu Desam Party leaders staged a protest against the arrest of the TDP supremo switching off lights in the party's temporary camp office and lighting the earthen lamps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh High Court

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon