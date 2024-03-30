Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Arunachal CM among 10 BJP candidates elected unopposed in Assembly polls

Khandu was the only person to file a nomination from the Mukto assembly constituency in Tawang district

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Press Trust of India Itanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein are among 10 BJP candidates who were elected unopposed in the state assembly polls, an official said on Saturday.
Khandu and nine others were elected unopposed following the closure of the nomination withdrawal period, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain told reporters here.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Khandu was the only person to file a nomination from the Mukto assembly constituency in Tawang district, while Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein won the Chowkham seat uncontested after his lone rival Bayamso Kri of the Congress withdrew his nomination on Saturday, he said.
Single nomination paper has been filed in six assembly constituencies while in four others, opposition candidates withdrew their papers, he said.
Elections to other constituencies of the 60-member assembly and two Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Union minister Rijiju files nomination from Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, 4 others set to get elected to assembly unopposed

Centre allocates Rs 1,782 cr for strategic road project in Arunachal

BJP only party that speaks against money culture in elections: Khandu

High altitude firing ranges in Arunachal made available for armed forces

Congress can't be intimidated by tax terrorism': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

LS polls: NCP (SP) declares five candidates, retains Sule in Baramati

Rajnath to head BJP's LS manifesto committee; Sitharaman made convenor

Most world leaders told me not to 'let Trump win' 2024 elections: Biden

US welcomes new Palestinian govt following its call for political reform

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu Assembly elections Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon