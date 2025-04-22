Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Bansuri Swaraj brings 'National Herald's loot' bag to JPC meet on polls

Bansuri Swaraj brings 'National Herald's loot' bag to JPC meet on polls

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused in the case, with the Enforcement Directorate charging them with money laundering

Bansuri Swaraj, Bansuri

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Keeping the heat on the Congress over the National Herald issue, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday carried a bag with a message about the "loot" in the case as she arrived in Parliament annexe for the committee meeting over the bills proposing simultaneous polls.

Her black bag had "National Herald Ki Loot" emblazoned over it in red colour.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused in the case, with the Enforcement Directorate charging them with money laundering.

The Congress has dismissed the allegation as vendetta by the ruling BJP against its top leaders.

Former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta, former Law Commission of India chairman B S Chauhan and noted lawyer and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi are among the personalities who will give their views to the Joint Committee of Parliament on simultaneous polls.

 

BJP MP P P Chaudhary is heading the committee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

'Mamata only worried about her seat': Vijayvargiya on Murshidabad violence

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba backs Rahul Gandhi on EC, flags attack on democratic institutions

Modi, Narendra Modi

Be facilitators of growth, PM Narendra Modi exhorts civil servants

Raja Iqbal Singh

BJP nominates Raja Iqbal Singh for upcoming MCD election, AAP to abstain

PremiumBhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

A stickler for court discipline: Meet next CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

Topics : National Herald case Bharatiya Janata Party one nation one election BJP National Herald

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025TS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon