BJP is indulging in 'unethical', 'low level' politics: K'taka Min D G Rao

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday dubbed as 'low level conspiracy' of the BJP, the permission granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA alternative site scam.

He said the Chief Minister will emerge stronger after this move.

"The CM has emerged stronger. The more you go after him, he will grow stronger," he told reporters here.

The Minister said the BJP will be humiliated for conspiring to finish off Siddaramaiah politically as it will have repercussions.

"The unethical and low level political conspiracy of the BJP is now proven," Rao said.