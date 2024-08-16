Hooda promises 100k jobs within a year if Congress forms govt in Haryana

While polling will be held in a single phase on October 1, the votes will be counted on October 4. | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday promised one lakh jobs within a year if the party formed the government in Haryana, where assembly elections will be held on October 1. The leader of opposition in the Haryana Assembly also said the party's manifesto would have a complete roadmap of the work the grand old party would do if it formed the government. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Soon, the party's manifesto will be released and it will have a complete roadmap of the work of the government for five years," Hooda said after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections.

Hooda, a former Haryana chief minister, also claimed that people of the state had made up their mind to oust the BJP and bring a Congress government.

"As soon as the Congress forms the government, one lakh permanent recruitment will be done within a year. The jobs will be given on the basis of merit," Hooda said.

Hooda reiterated some of the Congress' poll promises, including Rs 6,000 monthly pension to the elderly, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500, and up to 300 units of free electricity.

"The Congress will implement its announcements with full commitment and free Haryana from unemployment, corruption, crime and drug addiction," he said.

Haryana witnessed all-round development during the Congress regime but fell behind on various development parameters under the BJP dispensation, Hooda said.