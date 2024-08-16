Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Polls in J&K to further strengthen roots of democracy: Home minister Shah

Polls in J&K to further strengthen roots of democracy: Home minister Shah

Shah also welcomed the announcement of polls in Haryana and said in the last 10 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has written a new chapter of good governance

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Home minister said the Assembly polls will further strengthen the roots of democracy and open the doors to a new period of development for the region. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday welcomed the announcement of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election and said the polls will further strengthen the roots of democracy and open the doors to a new period of development for the region.
Shah also welcomed the announcement of polls in Haryana and said in the last 10 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has written a new chapter of good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Appealing to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to actively participate in the election, Shah said they should vote in large numbers to form a government that will sustain peace and development, and ensure a brighter future for youngsters.
"I welcome the announcement of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir made by the Election Commission of India today. In the last 10 years, the Modi govt through a series of relentless initiatives has created a new era of peace, development and strengthening democracy in J-K," he said in a post on X.
The home minister said the Assembly polls will further strengthen the roots of democracy and open the doors to a new period of development for the region.
Welcoming the announcement of the Haryana Assembly polls, Shah said under Modi's leadership, the BJP government in the state has written a new chapter of good governance in the last 10 years -- from expense slip-free jobs to the online tender process and initiatives for the welfare of farmers and the poor.
"I am confident that in this assembly election, the voters of Haryana will form a BJP government in the state for a third consecutive time with an overwhelming majority," he said.

More From This Section

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

EC announces poll schedule for J&K and Haryana, results on October 4

Siddaramaiah

K'taka puts circular prohibiting dealings with SBI, PNB on hold for 15 days

maharashtra election result 2024

ECI cites J&K security, festivals, rains for not announcing Maha polls

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Poll booths on lakes, sp provisions for migrants to enhance voting in J&K

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Kept promise of shorter election period for polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election will be held after nearly a decade. It will be held in three phases starting September 18, setting the stage for the people of the Union Territory to elect a government after the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019.
The EC also announced that the 90-member Haryana Assembly will go to polls on October 1 and the results of both the elections will be declared on October 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Ahead of I-Day, PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to victims of partition

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Sangma discusses Bangladesh's situation with Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah to flag off 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad on Tuesday

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah urges sugar mills to diversify ethanol, biofuel production

Mahendragarh: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses the 'Backward Class Samman Sammelan' in Mahedragarh, Haryana, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

NDA will form government again in 2029, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Topics : Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir government Assembly elections Haryana election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon