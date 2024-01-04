Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kejriwal will cooperate if ED sends 'legal' summons, say AAP leaders

AAP leader Jasmine Shah said the investigation into the alleged liquor scam has been going on for the last two years but so far, no recovery has been made as evidence by the ED

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

It is a conspiracy to target the top leaders of the INDIA bloc and also arrest Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to stop them from campaigning, he added | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP leaders on Thursday said the alleged Delhi liquor scam was bogus and asserted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will cooperate with the ED if it sends "legal" summons to him.
Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Wednesday, calling the summons "illegal" and "politically motivated".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
AAP leader Jasmine Shah said the investigation into the alleged liquor scam has been going on for the last two years but so far, no recovery has been made as evidence by the ED.
"The so-called liquor scam investigation is fake. The inquiry in this case has been going on for the last two years and the ED has called more than 500 witnesses and conducted over 1,000 raids but so far, not even Rs 1 has been recovered as evidence," Shah said.
It is a conspiracy to target the top leaders of the INDIA bloc and also arrest Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to stop them from campaigning, he added.
"The AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are ready to cooperate in any investigation on the condition that the summons is legal," he said.
Highlighting an alleged pattern in the arrest of AAP leaders by the ED, Shah said the BJP leaders reveal the action to be taken even before the ED takes a step.
In the previous two incidents of Manish Sisodiya and Sanjay Singh's arrest in the alleged liquor scam case, a similar pattern was observed, he claimed.
AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the leaders from her party have been imprisoned one after another without any evidence but they have always come out clean.
"In this case also, it may take some time but justice will be served. We believe in the law," she said.

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

Kejriwal live updates: Summons by ED are illegal, says Delhi CM

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

BJP files complaint against NCP leader Awhad over his remarks on Lord Ram

Senior Congress leaders meet to discuss poll strategy, Bharat Nyay Yatra

Kejriwal is corrupt and his party is 'dramebaaz' no 1: Shehzad Poonawalla

BJP, Sangh have no relevance in LS polls in Kerala: Congress' VD Satheesan

BJP wants me arrested so I can't campaign for polls: Kejriwal on ED summons

Kejriwal had earlier refused to appear before the ED on November 2 and December 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Enforcement Directorate Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon