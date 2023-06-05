close

BJP leader cautions Karnataka govt on amending anti cow slaughter Act

Former minister and BJP leader Kota Srinivas Poojary MLC on Monday urged the Congress government in Karnataka not to make any changes to the cow slaughter prohibition Act which is in force in state

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
BJP

Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Former minister and BJP leader Kota Srinivas Poojary MLC on Monday urged the Congress government in Karnataka not to make any changes to the cow slaughter prohibition Act which is in force in the state.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, he said the Act has been passed in both houses of the legislature as per the will of the people and the government should consider the feelings of Hindus who worship cows.

The Congress government should not think that they have all the powers as they have been voted to power. The BJP will strongly oppose any move to amend The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, Poojary said.

Speaking about the wrestlers' protests in Delhi, he said the union government is taking steps to resolve the issue. The Centre will also examine whether such protests are getting funds from outside, he said.

Karnataka Cow slaughter BJP Congress

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

BJP
1 min read

