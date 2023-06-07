close

BJP president Nadda chairs special meeting with party workers in Noida

BJP president J P Nadda is holding a "tiffin meeting" here with party workers of western Uttar Pradesh, the party's Noida Mahangar president Manoj Gupta said on Wednesday afternoon.

Press Trust of India Noida
J P Nadda

J P Nadda | Photo: @JPNadda (Twitter)

Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
"The 'tiffin meeting' is part of the BJP's mega public outreach program ahead of the 2024 general elections," Gupta said.

The BJP's state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, vice-president Pankaj Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar among others are accompanying Nadda, he said.

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

