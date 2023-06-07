BJP president Nadda chairs special meeting with party workers in Noida

BJP president J P Nadda is holding a "tiffin meeting" here with party workers of western Uttar Pradesh, the party's Noida Mahangar president Manoj Gupta said on Wednesday afternoon.

"The 'tiffin meeting' is part of the BJP's mega public outreach program ahead of the 2024 general elections," Gupta said.

The BJP's state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, vice-president Pankaj Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar among others are accompanying Nadda, he said.