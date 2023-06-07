close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kejriwal attacks Delhi L-G over crime situation in national capital

"L-G Saheb take time out to see how scared the public is. The public wants works to be done and safety, not politics,@"he added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said criminals in Delhi have become "fearless" and the people are "losing faith" in the police as he took a swipe at Lt Governor VK Saxena, asking him to discharge his constitutional duties instead of doing politics.

The ruling AAP dispensation in Delhi and the LG have been engaged in a keen tussle over a range of issues related to governance and decision-making, since Saxena took charge in May last year.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal, "Everyday news of crime is coming in Delhi. The criminals are fearless, the public is losing faith in the police."

"LG Saheb take time out to see how scared the public is. The public wants works to be done and safety, not politics. Please do work assigned to you by the Constitution instead of doing politics," the AAP leader said.

No immediate reaction was available from the LG's office.

Also Read

AAP calls SC verdict on services row 'tight slap' on mission to topple govt

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi LG replaces AAP govt nominees from discom boards with senior officers

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover after months of closure

Kejriwal to meet Yechury for CPM's support against Centre's Ordinance

BJP's 'anti-farmer' attitude to the fore again in Kurukshetra: Congress

Toning up organisation in poll-bound states, NDA expansion on BJP's agenda

K'taka caste census: Govt's decision may stir debate, threaten Cong unity

Booked for attacking UP Police, BJP MP Subrat Pathak has party support

Will stand with wrestlers till justice is not delivered: Congress

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal V K Saxena Delhi Crime

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Kejriwal attacks Delhi L-G over crime situation in national capital

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
1 min read

BJP's 'anti-farmer' attitude to the fore again in Kurukshetra: Congress

Congress
4 min read

Toning up organisation in poll-bound states, NDA expansion on BJP's agenda

BJP, BJP logo
4 min read

K'taka caste census: Govt's decision may stir debate, threaten Cong unity

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
4 min read

Booked for attacking UP Police, BJP MP Subrat Pathak has party support

BJP, BJP logo
2 min read

Most Popular

White House remarks on Indian democracy 'tight slap' on Rahul Gandhi: BJP

BJP
2 min read

BJP claims emergency-like situation in Karnataka, Congress retorts

BJP protest
3 min read

Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt for not appointing full-time police chief

Lucknow: Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav arrives to attend the Budget Session of UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(
2 min read

EC should tell people why no elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah
2 min read

If Oppn comes with a credible alternative, people may consider it: Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon