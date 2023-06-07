Kejriwal attacks Delhi L-G over crime situation in national capital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said criminals in Delhi have become "fearless" and the people are "losing faith" in the police as he took a swipe at Lt Governor VK Saxena, asking him to discharge his constitutional duties instead of doing politics.

The ruling AAP dispensation in Delhi and the LG have been engaged in a keen tussle over a range of issues related to governance and decision-making, since Saxena took charge in May last year.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal, "Everyday news of crime is coming in Delhi. The criminals are fearless, the public is losing faith in the police."



"LG Saheb take time out to see how scared the public is. The public wants works to be done and safety, not politics. Please do work assigned to you by the Constitution instead of doing politics," the AAP leader said.

No immediate reaction was available from the LG's office.

Also Read AAP calls SC verdict on services row 'tight slap' on mission to topple govt BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal Delhi LG replaces AAP govt nominees from discom boards with senior officers Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover after months of closure Kejriwal to meet Yechury for CPM's support against Centre's Ordinance BJP's 'anti-farmer' attitude to the fore again in Kurukshetra: Congress Toning up organisation in poll-bound states, NDA expansion on BJP's agenda K'taka caste census: Govt's decision may stir debate, threaten Cong unity Booked for attacking UP Police, BJP MP Subrat Pathak has party support Will stand with wrestlers till justice is not delivered: Congress