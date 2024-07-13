Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP's dream of changing Constitution was shattered, says Pawan Khera

On June 4 those who were dreaming of crossing 400 were reduced to 240, Khera said

Pawan Khera

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera briefs the media at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taking a veiled dig at the BJP over its decision to observe June 25 as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" in remembrance of the 1975 Emergency, Congress leader Pawan Khera said their dream of changing the constitution was shattered after they were reduced to 240, the number of seats the BJP won in the Lok Sabha elections.
In a video statement, the Congress leader said, "On June 4 those who were dreaming of crossing 400 were reduced to 240. Their dream of changing the constitution was shattered, their pride was shattered, and their ego was shattered.".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"When our parliament echoed the slogans of Jai Samvidhan, now there is talk of the constitution on Samvidhan Hatya Divas...Only those people who want to murder the constitution can use the words constitution Hatya in the gazette notification of the Government of India," he added.
Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the announcement, saying, "Yet another headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological PM who had imposed an undeclared Emergency for ten long years before the people of India handed him a decisive personal, political, and moral defeat on June 4, 2024 - which will go down in history as ModiMukti Diwas".

More From This Section

BJP supporters

Punjab BJP to hold rural outreach, leaders to speak with stakeholders

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

After Uddhav, West Bengal CM Mamata meets Sharad Pawar during Mumbai visit

prenuptial agreement, goa, goa ucc, uniform civil code

Parents should be kept informed about live-in couples: U'khand's UCC panel

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

In relief to Rahul Gandhi, HC quashes magistrate's order in defamation suit

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Allowing Gaikwad to vote in council polls is misuse of power, alleges Raut

To pay tributes to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency 1975, the Central government has declared June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' (Constitution Murder Day).
Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement in a gazette notification pointing "a proclamation of Emergency was made on 25th June 1975, following which there was gross abuse of power by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities".
"Whereas, people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution of India and the power of India's resilient democracy; Therefore, Government of India declares 25 June as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future," the notification read.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

Salami tactics to fulfill RSS efforts: Cong on 'Manusmriti' proposal in DU

BJP, Congress

Cong, BJP spar over video showing huge crowd for job interview in Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Stop using 'derogatory' language against Smriti Irani: Rahul Gandhi

Protest, Karnataka protest, BJP Protest

Karnataka BJP leaders on way to protest against MUDA scam detained

Maha Vikas Aghadi, press confrence, Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan,Balasaheb Thorat,Sharad Pawar ,Jayant Patil

Maha Vikas Aghadi discuss seat-sharing, Congress likely to keep most seats

Topics : Rahul Gandhi BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Indian National Congress Lok Sabha elections Indian constitution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon