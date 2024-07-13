Punjab BJP to hold rural outreach, leaders to speak with stakeholders

The BJP will hold a rural outreach under which its leaders and workers will go to villages in Punjab and hold dialogue with various stakeholders, including farmers on various issues.

Punjab is a sensitive border state with typical problems and needs to be addressed with the same spirit, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday said.

Stressing that dialogue is the way forward for effective resolution of all issues being faced by Punjab, Jakhar said the farmers, agricultural scientists and economists must be taken on board to evolve a consensual resolution.

Jakhar was speaking to the media this evening after presiding over a day-long meeting of state BJP's extended executive committee meeting here.

He said it was felt during the meeting that a false narrative has been built, a myth has been created to project the BJP against farmers. To break that myth, that lies and that perception, which has been built, dialogue at all levels is needed, said Jakhar.

The BJP has been working for all sections, in which farmers are key stakeholders, he said.

Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being elected to lead the nation for a third straight term was passed.

Referring to the issue of drugs and the sacrilege issue of 2015, Jakhar said both the issues remain unaddressed by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.

Now, the issue of deteriorating law and order in the state is also there, he said.

The AAP came to power in Punjab with a promise of bettering law and order and making the state drug-free, but more than two years of their rule, the situation on ground has deteriorated further, Jakhar alleged.

The drug issue remains the same, the mafias rule the state and hate crime has increased many folds. The radical elements are getting support which is dangerous for the state, he said.

We are a distinct state and being a border state our needs are different, Jakhar said, urging the state government to wake up and rein in the wave of terror unleashed in the state with daily killings, robberies, dacoities being reported with alarming regularity.