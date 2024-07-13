Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Punjab BJP to hold rural outreach, leaders to speak with stakeholders

Referring to the issue of drugs and the sacrilege issue of 2015, Jakhar said both the issues remain unaddressed by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab

BJP supporters

Representative image. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ludhiana
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP will hold a rural outreach under which its leaders and workers will go to villages in Punjab and hold dialogue with various stakeholders, including farmers on various issues.
Punjab is a sensitive border state with typical problems and needs to be addressed with the same spirit, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Stressing that dialogue is the way forward for effective resolution of all issues being faced by Punjab, Jakhar said the farmers, agricultural scientists and economists must be taken on board to evolve a consensual resolution.
Jakhar was speaking to the media this evening after presiding over a day-long meeting of state BJP's extended executive committee meeting here.
He said it was felt during the meeting that a false narrative has been built, a myth has been created to project the BJP against farmers. To break that myth, that lies and that perception, which has been built, dialogue at all levels is needed, said Jakhar.
The BJP has been working for all sections, in which farmers are key stakeholders, he said.
Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also participated in the meeting.
During the meeting, a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being elected to lead the nation for a third straight term was passed.

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Salami tactics to fulfill RSS efforts: Cong on 'Manusmriti' proposal in DU

BJP, Congress

Cong, BJP spar over video showing huge crowd for job interview in Gujarat

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

After Uddhav, West Bengal CM Mamata meets Sharad Pawar during Mumbai visit

prenuptial agreement, goa, goa ucc, uniform civil code

Parents should be kept informed about live-in couples: U'khand's UCC panel

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Stop using 'derogatory' language against Smriti Irani: Rahul Gandhi

Referring to the issue of drugs and the sacrilege issue of 2015, Jakhar said both the issues remain unaddressed by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.
Now, the issue of deteriorating law and order in the state is also there, he said.
The AAP came to power in Punjab with a promise of bettering law and order and making the state drug-free, but more than two years of their rule, the situation on ground has deteriorated further, Jakhar alleged.
The drug issue remains the same, the mafias rule the state and hate crime has increased many folds. The radical elements are getting support which is dangerous for the state, he said.
We are a distinct state and being a border state our needs are different, Jakhar said, urging the state government to wake up and rein in the wave of terror unleashed in the state with daily killings, robberies, dacoities being reported with alarming regularity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amritpal Singh

Radical preacher Amritpal's brother held by Jalandhar police in drug case

BSF

BSF intercepts 125 drones from Pakistan in 2024, seizes drugs and weapons

Amritpal Singh

'Dreaming of Khalsa Raj not crime': Amritpal disowns mother's statement

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank plans to open 100 branches, as many ATMs this fiscal

Amritpal Singh

People widely supported Amritpal Singh, govt must release him: SGPC chief

Topics : Punjab Punjab elections Punjab Government Punjab Assembly Bharatiya Janata Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon