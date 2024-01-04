Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP, Sangh have no relevance in LS polls in Kerala: Congress' VD Satheesan

Earlier on Wednesday, attacking the Left parties and Congress in Kerala, PM Modi alleged that governments led by LDF and UDF in the state considered 'nari shakti' as weak

congress, congress yatra

Photo: PTI

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Left parties and Congress in Kerala, state Assembly LoP VD Satheesan on Thursday said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections there will be "no relevance" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Sangh Parivar in the state.
"In Kerala CPI(M) led LDF and Congress-led UDF have been fighting for a long time. The next election also we will fight, there will be no relevance for the BJP or Sangh Parivar in the coming Parliament elections in Kerala," Kerala Assembly LoP said on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier on Wednesday, attacking the Left parties and Congress in Kerala, PM Modi alleged that governments led by LDF and UDF in the state considered "nari shakti" as weak and that he had fulfilled his promise to give women their rights with 'Nari Shakti Adhiniyam' now a law to provide reservation to women in parliament and legislative assemblies.
Addressing the 'Sthree Shakti Modikkoppam' event at Thekkinkadu in Kerala, the Prime Minister also said that his government brought a law against triple talaq to empower Muslim women.
"After independence, LDF and UDF governments considered 'Nari Shakti' as weak... the bill to provide reservation to women in Lok Sabha and assemblies was not passed for long but Modi gave you the guarantee to give you your rights and I fulfilled it...till Congress and Left alliance governments were there in the country, Muslim sisters were suffering because of triple talaq but Modi gave the guarantee to give freedom from it and fulfilled it with sincerity," he said.
The Prime Minister said that energy emanating from the cultural capital of Kerala will reverberate new hope in the entire state.
PM Mod was on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins for 199 seats

Senior BJP-Sangh Parivar Kerala leader PP Mukundan passes away at 77

Rajasthan polls: Cong aims to buck 'alternate' trend, BJP seeks comeback

BJP leaders from eastern states to meet ahead of 2024 LS elections

Rajasthan Assembly polls result: Congress leading on 4 seats, BJP on one

BJP wants me arrested so I can't campaign for polls: Kejriwal on ED summons

Crude oil prices falling but no control on looting of Modi govt: Kharge

Y S Sharmila joins Congress, calls it largest secular party in India

BJP wants to finish AAP, arrest Kejriwal before LS polls: Jasmine Shah

NCP's Awhad sparks row, says 'Ram belongs to Bahujans, was non-vegetarian'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Kerala govt Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon