BJP to demand floor test in Himachal Pradesh amidst Rajya Sabha win

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may demand a floor test in Himachal Pradesh following the party's victory in the Congress-ruled states during the Rajya Sabha polls

The Congress party in Himachal Pradesh is grappling with multiple challenges following the outcome of the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, where it not only lost the lone seat in the state but also faces potential rebellion from its legislators.

The BJP candidate, Harsh Mahajan, clinched victory against Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi in a closely contested battle marked by cross-voting within the Congress ranks.

The BJP's success, with the support of six Congress lawmakers and three independents, has left Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a precarious position. Media reports suggest that the six MLAs who left Shimla for Haryana after casting their votes are in contact with the BJP. In response, the Congress high command dispatched senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar to engage with the disgruntled MLAs.

Amidst this, senior BJP leader and leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Jairam Thakur, met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan, sparking speculation about a possible trust vote against the Sukhvinder Sukhu government.

Rajya Sabha biennial polls 2024

The Rajya Sabha polls in three states witnessed significant political drama, with cross-voting influencing the results.

The BJP secured a decisive victory in Uttar Pradesh, winning all eight contested Rajya Sabha seats, while the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) faced setbacks due to cross-voting.

The ruling Congress did manage to secure three out of four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka, despite instances of cross-voting within the state.

