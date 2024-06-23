BSP supremo Mayawati announces nephew Anand Akash as her successor

This was the first major national-level meeting of the party after the recent general elections to the 18th Lok Sabha in the country, the party said in a press release. Photo: PTi

BSP chief Mayawati has announced nephew Akash Anand as the national coordinator and her successor, a party leader said.

"BSP chief Mayawati has announced Akash Anand, (Mayawati's nephew) as her successor. Akash Anand will take charge as the national coordinator," Lal Ji Medhankar told ANI.

The decision came days after the setback in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in May, Mayawati announced the removal of her nephew from the position of national coordinator and her 'political successor' "until he attained full maturity".

Mayawati on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the party's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All the district-level officials, senior party leaders, and workers of the state attended the key meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, the BSP released a list of 13 star campaigners for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly by-elections. Party chief Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand are on the list.