Caste, religious differences created to destroy Tamils' unity: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said caste and religious differences were created "later" to destroy Tamils' unity and urged them to conduct cultural festivals like the traditional bull-taming sport jallikattu unitedly as Tamils.

In his address after inaugurating a grand jallikattu arena named after his father and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Stalin also charged the central BJP with "enacting a drama" over granting permission to hold the sport in the state, before the Supreme Court gave a favourable verdict on the matter.

He recalled that DMK founder, the late CN Annadurai gave Tamil Nadu its name (it was earlier known as Madras Presidency) while Karunanidhi ensured classical language status for Tamil.

His "Dravida model government" has constructed the grand arena in this district to highlight "aeruthazvhuthal which is a symbol of Tamils' culture," he said.

"At this juncture what I want to tell you is--caste divisions and religious differences were created later to destroy Tamils' unity. Let us conduct such cultural fetisvals unitedly with the Tamil identity," he said.

Jallikattu is also known as "aeruthazhuvuthal," meaning embracing the bull.

The "Kalaignar Nootranduu aeruthazhuvuthal Arangam", named after Karunanidhi to commemorate his centenary, is spread across 60.8 acres at Keelakarai village in Madurai's Alanganallur, famous for its jallikattu events.

The CM had earlier made announcement in the state Assembly that a seperate grand arena will be constructed for jallikattu here.

Among others, the complex has 'vaadivasal' (from where the bulls are released), waiting area for bulls, veterinary hospital and first aid centre and the arena can hold about 5000 spectators.

Stalin also witnessed the first jallikattu event here.