close
Sensex (-0.36%)
63644.47 -230.46
Nifty (-0.22%)
19037.95 -41.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.55%)
5850.20 + 32.25
Nifty Midcap (0.04%)
38892.45 + 15.50
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
42665.25 -180.70
Heatmap

Caste survey, LS poll strategy among agenda at SP's state executive meet

Akhilesh Yadav will give the mantra for victory in the Lok Sabha elections to the party leaders in the meeting, he said, adding that the Samajwadi Party aims to defeat the BJP on all 80 seats in UP

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Caste survey and the strategy for next year's Lok Sabha elections are on the agenda of the Samajwadi Party's state executive meeting being held here on Wednesday.
The party's national president Akhilesh Yadav is attending the first meeting of the state executive being held after its formation in August. The Samajwadi Party had dissolved its state and national executives after its defeat in the 2022 Assembly polls.
Samajwadi Party national secretary and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI that the Lok Sabha polls, caste survey and ways to bolster the party's support base among the backwards, Dalits and minority (for which Yadav has coined the term PDA) will be discussed in the meeting.
Akhilesh Yadav will give the mantra for victory in the Lok Sabha elections to the party leaders in the meeting, he said, adding that the Samajwadi Party aims to defeat the BJP on all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.
About the party's preparation for the Lok Sabha election, he said, "The Samajwadi Party is working continuously and fighting on issues of public interest. The party organisation is being streamlined and is being formed at the booth levels."

Asked whether the Samajwadi Party will be a part of the INDIA alliance in the general elections amid the strained relations between it and the Congress over seat sharing for the Madhya Pradesh polls, Chaudhary said, "There is an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. That is certain."

Accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of neglecting every section of the society, he said that the condition of farmers in the state has become very bad.
"Paddy is not being procured. The dues of sugarcane farmers are still outstanding. The farmers of Uttar Pradesh are devastated and the youth are not getting employment," the Samajwadi Party leader said.
He claimed that in the past six years, no work was done in Uttar Pradesh by the BJP government. "Whatever work seen on the ground was done by Akhilesh Yadav during the SP rule," Chaudhary said.

Also Read

BJP using 'Hindutva' to divide society, grab power: Akhilesh Yadav

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

BJP spreading anarchy in Uttar Pradesh using bulldozers: Akhilesh Yadav

RLD to vote for SP candidates in Uttar Pradesh Council bypoll today

UP govt running away from caste census, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

iPhone maker security notification: Cong forgot its past record, says BJP

Hold competitive exams in Kannada as well: CM Siddaramaiah to Centre

Shivraj Chouhan slams Kamal Nath, says 'he defames Madhya Pradesh'

Chhattisgarh elections: JCC (J) chief Amit Jogi files nomination from Patan

Projects built by Congress continue to serve Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha caste census pilot projects

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTax deadlines to special FDsWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreJeevan Pramaan Patra

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon