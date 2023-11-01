close
Hold competitive exams in Kannada as well: CM Siddaramaiah to Centre

"Shivaji Nagar MLA Rizwan Arshad has rightly said that the Central government conducts the exams only in Hindi and English. We need to oppose it," he said

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday made a pitch for holding competitive exams for central government jobs in Kannada saying it is not possible to conduct them in Hindi or English alone.
Addressing people at Kanteerava Stadium on the occasion of 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava, the Chief Minister said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a relook at the medium of language for these exams.
"Shivaji Nagar MLA Rizwan Arshad has rightly said that the Central government conducts the exams only in Hindi and English. We need to oppose it," he said.
According to him, it is not possible to hold the competitive exams in Hindi and English alone.
"Our children will write the exams in the language they know. I will request our Prime Minister to take a relook (at the mode of language)," Siddaramaiah said.
Noting that only government schools have Kannada as the medium of instruction and not private schools, the Chief Minister lamented there was a misconception among people that those studying in private English medium school alone were talented and secure a decent job.
Siddaramaiah also pointed out that the state produced many eminent scientists who studied in the Kannada medium.
"The Supreme Court has said that parents have the right to get their child educated in the medium of instruction of their choice...," he added.
Siddaramaiah also emphasised the need to upgrade government schools so that the students studying there receive quality education.
In this regard, he felt the need to make Kannada compulsory till 10th standard in Karnataka.
The Chief Minister announced free electricity and water for government schools from Wednesday onwards to improve their condition.

Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka kannada cause

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

