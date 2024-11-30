Business Standard
Home / Politics / CM will be from BJP, 2 deputy CMs from allies: Ajit Pawar on Maha govt

CM will be from BJP, 2 deputy CMs from allies: Ajit Pawar on Maha govt

Ajit Pawar was in the city to meet 95-year-old social activist Dr Baba Adhav, who held a protest against the alleged misuse of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the recent Maharashtra assembly poll

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar was another deputy CM in the Shinde-led government. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from the BJP and there will be two deputy chief ministers from other Mahayuti constituents, NCP chief Ajit Pawar said here on Saturday. 

The Mahayuti, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Ajit Pawar, registered a resounding victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections. By winning 132 seats, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, while Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats respectively.

 

However, government formation has been delayed and suspense over the next CM continues.

Ajit Pawar was in the city to meet 95-year-old social activist Dr Baba Adhav, who held a protest against the alleged misuse of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls. When asked who will be the chief minister of the state, Pawar said, "The state will have one chief minister from BJP and two deputies from other two parties of Mahayuti. Tentatively, the oath taking ceremony will take place on December 5. We have decided to move ahead with a strong vision."  State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday evening announced that the new Mahayuti government will be sworn in at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on the evening of December 5 in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence.

While there was no announcement yet on who would be the chief minister, BJP sources said Devendra Fadnavis, who has been chief minister twice and was deputy CM in the last Eknath Shinde-led government, was the frontrunner for the top post.

Ajit Pawar was another deputy CM in the Shinde-led government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

New Maha govt to be formed on Dec 5, Fadnavis frontrunner for CM post

Devendra Fadnavis, eknath shinde, ajit pawar

Shiv Sena demands home portfolio in new Maharashtra govt, says Shirsat

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar to lead NCP in Delhi polls, eyes national party status revival

Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM race nears end as BJP, Shinde, Pawar meet Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Fadnavis, Pawar, Shinde meet Amit Shah for Maharashtra power-sharing pact

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde ajit pawar Maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon