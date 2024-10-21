Business Standard
Home / Politics / Cong announces candidates for Assam, Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls

Cong announces candidates for Assam, Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposals to nominate candidates for two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and four seats in Assam

Congress flag (Photo: ANI)

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

The Congress party declared candidates for the bye-elections to the legislative assemblies of Assam and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

According to an AICC release, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposals to nominate candidates for two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and four seats in Assam.

In Assam, Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha has been named from Dholai (SC) seat, Sanjib Warle from Sidli (ST), Brajenjit Sinha from Bongaigaon and Tanzil Hussain from Samaguri.
 

In Madhya Pradesh, Mukesh Malhotra has been fielded from Vijaypur and Rajkumar Patel from Budhni.

 

Budhni assembly seat is the bastion of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and it was vacated after he was elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Vidisha constituency in the recent general elections 2024.

Vijaypur fell vacant after the sitting six-time MLA Ramniwas Rawat quit Congress and joined the BJP amid the Lok Sabha elections. Currently, Rawat is the Forest and Environment Minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
 

Voting for the bypolls is scheduled to be held on November 13 and counting will be held on November 23.


First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

