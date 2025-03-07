Friday, March 07, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cong flags US downsizing NOAA, urges India to boost earth sciences research

Cong flags US downsizing NOAA, urges India to boost earth sciences research

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed the move to downsize NOAA could hurt its data collection around the world

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday claimed the downsizing at the US' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration could adversely impact India, and said the country will have to enhance its own research capacity and capability in earth sciences very significantly.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed the move to downsize the US meteorological body could hurt its data collection around the world.

"Right now the Modi government's priority appears to be a trade deal to deal with President Trump's threats on tariffs. But his actions in other areas too could have adverse impacts on India," Ramesh said on X.

 

"The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has been of great importance to our understanding of the monsoon. But NOAA has been identified by President Trump for downsizing and big cuts," he said.

Ramesh said the NOAA collects global data on parameters like temperature, salinity, and sea levels that are crucial for modelling monsoon behaviour.

Ocean data used for monsoon forecasts since 2009 has come largely from NOAA, he pointed out.

The Congress leader further said the NOAA contributes to about 40 per cent of the subsurface observations in the Indian Ocean while India contributes around 11 per cent.

"Actually it is not just for India-- NOAA is a global public good essential to monitoring and managing climate change. It faces an uncertain future. It also means India will have to enhance its own research capacity and capability in earth sciences very significantly," he said.

Scientists and policymakers in India have voiced concern over the layoffs at the US climate agency, saying any reduction in observation data could affect monsoon forecasts and cyclone tracking across the country.

Hundreds of weather forecasters and other federal NOAA employees on probationary status were fired in late February. These included meteorologists who did crucial local forecasts in the national weather service offices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jairam Ramesh Indian National Congress Meteorological Department Science research India

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 12:53 PM IST


