Cong prez Kharge reconstitutes CWC, inducts Sachin Pilot in 39-member list

Tharoor, Pilot, and Tewari, along with several other new appointees, expressed their gratitude to the Congress president and the Gandhi family

Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge inducted Sachin Pilot, who has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for three years in poll-bound Rajasthan, along with Shashi Tharoor, who contested the presidential election against him last year, into the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday.

Other newcomers in the 39-member list of CWC members, announced on Sunday afternoon (the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi), include Assam Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi, who moved the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, marking further evidence of his rising stature in the party. Additional debutants are Bengal leader Deepa Das Munshi and Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain, Kharge's aide.

Anand Sharma, one of the signatories of the G23 letter—a ginger group within the party that called for internal reforms two years ago—retains his spot in the CWC, as does Mukul Wasnik. Fellow signatory and Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari is now a permanent invitee. Notable entrants to the list of CWC members are former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Rajasthan minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, and Chhattisgarh minister Tamradhwaj Sahu. Kharge's efforts in resolving differences in the party's state units, including those in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, are evident in this list.

The announcement comes with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram set for polls in November-December this year, and the Lok Sabha election due in April-May next year. Besides the 39 general members, the reconstituted CWC will comprise 32 permanent invitees and state in-charges, along with 13 special invitees and ex-officio members.

Kharge announced the reconstituted CWC ten months after his election as the Congress president and six months after the party’s Raipur Plenary, which authorised him to "nominate" the new CWC. However, the Plenary had proposed reserving 50 per cent of seats for youth, Dalits, tribals, women, OBCs (Other Backward Classes), and minorities in the CWC. Kharge's efforts have fallen short in this regard. Only six women are among the 39 CWC members: Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ambika Soni, Meira Kumar, Dasmunshi, and Kumari Selja. Pilot and Gogoi are the only ones below the age of 50.

Among permanent and special invitees, there are nine more women, including Meenakshi Natarajan, Supriya Shrinate, Alka Lamba, and Praniti Shinde, daughter of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Among those below 50, Deepender Singh Hooda is a permanent invitee, and Kanhaiya Kumar is an in-charge. Pawan Khera and Gurdeep Sappal are a couple of new entrants in the list of invitees and in-charges.

Several members of the previous panel are part of the 39 CWC members, including P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, A K Antony, Ashok Chavan, Digvijaya Singh, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Tharoor, Pilot, and Tewari, along with several other new appointees, expressed their gratitude to the Congress president and the Gandhi family. Former party chiefs Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, as well as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, remain permanent members of the CWC.

Topics : Congress mallikarjun kharge Sachin Pilot Sashi Tharoor Congress Working Committee Politics

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

