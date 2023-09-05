Cong seeking refuge behind Freedom of Speech: Himanta on Sanatan Dharma row

Reacting to the DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial comments on Sanatan Dharma, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday attacked Congress saying that instead of "taking action" against its alliance partner, the party is seeking refuge behind the veil of "Freedom of Speech".

"Rather than taking action against their alliance partners for anti-Hindu statements, Congress is seeking refuge behind the veil of 'Freedom of Speech', Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Assam CM accused the Congress of being "a key conspirator in the 'Annihilation of Sanatan Dharma' gang".

"Had the said leader made a comment on eradicating Islam or Christianity or any other religion, would Congress have brushed aside the issue as "freedom of speech" ? In fact it is now clear that Congress is a key conspirator in the "Annihilation of Sanatan Dharma" gang," Himanta Biswa added in the post.

At a conference in Chennai on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said, "Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday strongly objected to the Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments saying that it is "most unfortunate and totally unacceptable".

"Udhayanidhi's preposterous statement that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated is most unfortunate. Crores of people in this country follow, to a lesser or greater extent the tenets of Sanatan Dharma. Besides, the greatest Sanatan Dharma temples in the world are in Tamil Nadu in Thanjavur, in Srirangam, in Thiruvannamalai, in Chidambaram, in Madurai, in Suchindram, in Rameshwaram and many more," Karan Singh said in a statement.

Reacting sharply to Udhayanidhi's comments, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Congress and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders should apologise over the remarks made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma.

Flagging off the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from Ramdevara in Jaisalmer, Rajanth Singh said, " Congress ally DMK is insulting Sanatan Dharma. They say that Sanatan Dharma should be abolished. Allies of the INDIA coalition have kept silent on this. Why Gehlot ji is silent, and Sonia ji silent? Congress and INDIA should apologize."

Many BJP leaders including Amit Shah have reacted sharply to the Udhayanidhi's statements.