JUST IN
How investments are coming to Odisha if there is lawlessness, asks Patnaik
Delhi govt issues directions to ensure unhindered admission in EWS category
Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam
Gujarat to host next round of G20 meetings from March 27- April 4: Official
Maharashtra reports 249 H3N2 infections, 417 H1N1 flu since Jan 1
Little impact of rain, hail on rabi crops: Narendra Singh Tomar
Govt extends deadline to apply for CCI chief's post till March 27
UIDAI suspends 1.2% of total Aadhaar operators for attempting fraud
UK to assist West Bengal in creating workforce for upkeep of EV infra
Strong tremors from major earthquake shakes north India, triggers panic
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Gujarat to host next round of G20 meetings from March 27- April 4: Official
icon-arrow-left
Delhi govt issues directions to ensure unhindered admission in EWS category
Business Standard

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the Mission Lifestyle for Environment' (LiFE) in the state, a global mass movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Topics
Himanta Biswa Sarma | Assam

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the Mission Lifestyle for Environment' (LiFE) in the state, a global mass movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sarma said it promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle, focusing on utilisation instead of wasteful consumption.

Under this initiative, week-long activities will be carried out across all districts, addressing seven identified categories, including saving energy and water, reducing plastic and e-waste, and healthy lifestyles, he said.

Sarma said in known and unknown ways we work against nature creating problems for humanity, leading to challenges with which humans, plants and the animal kingdom have to deal.

Earlier, we could predict the seasonal changes but now things have changed mostly due to loss of green cover, wetlands and other natural bodies, and many research papers have pointed out that North East India will face severe impacts of climate change, the CM said.

Over the last two years, the state government has cleared over six thousand acres of land by evicting encroachers, and this is a small step towards creating a healthy environment, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 07:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU