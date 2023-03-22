Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Chief Minister on Tuesday launched the Mission Lifestyle for Environment' (LiFE) in the state, a global mass movement under the leadership of Prime Minister .

Sarma said it promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle, focusing on utilisation instead of wasteful consumption.

Under this initiative, week-long activities will be carried out across all districts, addressing seven identified categories, including saving energy and water, reducing plastic and e-waste, and healthy lifestyles, he said.

Sarma said in known and unknown ways we work against nature creating problems for humanity, leading to challenges with which humans, plants and the animal kingdom have to deal.

Earlier, we could predict the seasonal changes but now things have changed mostly due to loss of green cover, wetlands and other natural bodies, and many research papers have pointed out that North East India will face severe impacts of climate change, the CM said.

Over the last two years, the state government has cleared over six thousand acres of land by evicting encroachers, and this is a small step towards creating a healthy environment, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)