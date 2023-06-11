close

Be ready to tackle floods: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells officials

With the onset of monsoon and the possibility of floods across the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the government machinery to be ready to meet any flood-related eventuality

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
With the onset of monsoon and the possibility of floods across the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday directed the government machinery to be ready to meet any flood-related eventuality.

Monsoon arrived in the northeast, including Assam, on Saturday and the state has been experiencing rainfall over the past couple of days.

In a video conference with deputy commissioners (DCs) and other senior officials, Sarma said all government departments, including NHAI, NHIDC, NDRF and SDRF, should remain alert to reach out to the affected people during the natural calamity.

The chief minister asked the Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, to take steps for pre-positioning of NDRF and SDRF personnel in vulnerable districts, especially in Dima Hasao.

He also asked the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to activate an early warning system to warn people about potential threats of flood.

In the event of flood water submerging low-lying areas, Sarma asked the DCs to set up relief camps and streamline relief distribution in these centres.

He asked the deputy commissioners to visit the embankments breached during floods in 2022 and take precautionary measures.

The chief minister also directed the DCs to assess the available stock of food materials and fodder in their respective districts.

Referring to the damage caused to an embankment in Cachar district last year which caused a catastrophic flood in Silchar town and its adjoining areas, Sarma asked the DCs to keep vigil and, if required, ensure area domination to avert unscrupulous elements from causing harm to embankments.

The CM also reviewed the preparedness of medical teams, including the availability of medicine stock, to meet any emergency.

He asked the DC, Kamrup Metropolitan, to have constant surveillance on 382 landslide-prone areas of the district and take remedial steps in case of heavy and incessant rain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

