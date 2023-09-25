Cong to hold press conferences in 21 cities to 'expose' govt on women quota

The Congress will hold press conferences in 21 cities on Monday in which 21 women leaders will "expose the Modi government" on the issue of women's reservation, the party said.

While MP Rajani Patil will hold a press conference in Ahmedabad, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza will hold a presser in Hyderabad.

Ranjeet Ranjan will hold a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Alka Lamba in Jaipur, Amee Yagnik in Mumbai, Ragini Nayak in Ranchi and Shama Mohamed in Srinagar, among others.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said press conferences will be held in 21 cities by 21 women leaders.

"Agenda - to expose the treachery by the Modi government in the name of women's reservation," he said in a post on X.

Also Read B'wood actresses visit new Parliament, praise Women's Reservation Bill Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed Delimitation pointless, says Gandhi; Amit Shah urges house to pass Bill The long journey of the Women's Reservation Bill in India explained Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Skipper Rohit Sharma loses cool in press conference After verbal lynching, they are trying to lynch me outside: MP Danish Ali Cloud-to-ground flashes increase by 53% from 2019 to 2023, shows data Will the strained AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu be back on track? Waking up from a Canadian dream as India's diplomatic tensions escalate Job creation remains a work in progress in four poll-bound states