Cong to launch Jan Aakrosh Yatra against 'failures' of MP govt from Sep 19

The Congress will launch the Jan Aakrosh Yatra on September 19 from seven places covering all 230 assembly segments in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, senior leaders said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge for the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, alleged "rampant corruption" under the BJP government, which they said had "failed" to tackle unemployment and crime against women and Dalits.

"As many as 250 scams have taken place during 225 months of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The dissatisfaction among people against the 18-year rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan has turned into 'Jan akrosh' (public anger)," Surjewala said.

He alleged Madhya Pradesh is witnessing "severe anarchy, crime, fear, atrocities and looting".

"All sections, including tribals, farmers, Dalits, daughters, sons, backward classes and youths, want to remove this government to save the state," Surjewala said and alleged 58,000 women and girls were raped and about 67,000 others were abducted in Madhya Pradesh in the last 18 years.

To highlight all these issues, the Congress will take out Jan Akrosh Yatra from seven places beginning September 19, he said.

The marches will collectively cover 11,400 kilometres across all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh in 15 days.

Congress leaders, including leader of opposition Govind Singh, former state Congress chief Arun Yadav, ex-ministers Kamleshwar Patel, Jitu Patwari, and Ajay Singh and former Union ministers Suresh Panchouri and Kantilal Bhuria, will lead the Yatra from various locations.

During the presser, Surjewala targeted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government alleging "rampant corruption".

"This government didn't even spare the construction of 'Mahakal Lok' (a corridor at Lord Mahakal temple campus in Ujjain), nutritious meals for children and health schemes from corruption," he alleged.

Surjewala referred to the Sidhi urination incident to allege that "atrocities" were being committed against Dalits, women and tribals in the state.

The formal schedule for the assembly elections, due in November this year, is yet to be announced.

With polls approaching, both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are trying to reach out to the masses and they have either taken out or planned Yatras.

The BJP has already rolled out Jan Ashirward Yatra' to "seek the blessings of the people". The Yatars, being taken out from various places, will culminate in Bhopal on September 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the "mahakumbh" or mega gathering of BJP workers on the occasion.