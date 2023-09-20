close
MP CM Chouhan starts 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Mitra Yojana' ahead of polls

"Under this scheme, only 50% of the electricity infrastructure development cost will have to be spent by the farmer/group of farmers and the remaining 50% will be borne by the govt," he said

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: Twitter)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 2:18 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inaugurated 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Mitra Yojana' to provide permanent agricultural pump connections to the farmers in the state.
On the occasion, addressing a program held in Bhopal, CM Chouhan said, "Under Mukhyamantri Krishak Mitra Yojana, extension of 11KV line and transformer will be installed for connection of 3 horsepower or more capacity. Under this scheme, only 50 percent of the electricity infrastructure development cost will have to be spent by the farmer/group of farmers and the remaining 50 percent will be borne by the government."
The application process for the Scheme is starting from today and he extends best wishes to all the farmers, the CM said.
"Farmers are not only our food givers but also our life givers. MP has set many new records in the field of agriculture with tireless hard work of farmers. We have filled the grain stores in the state. The government never left any stone unturned in supporting the farmers," he said.
The farmers used to get loans on 15-16 percent interest. Initially, we decreased the interest rate to seven percent, then five percent, then three percent and later on the state government decided to give loans to farmers at zero percent interest, he added.
"There was a time when electricity was only available for around 3 to 4 hours. The total production of electricity was 2900 MW. Today, over 29000 MW electricity is being produced in Madhya Pradesh. Irrigation capacity has increased from 7 lakh hectares to 47 lakh hectares," CM said.

CM Chouhan also said that it was not raining in the state so he reached Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to pray to Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) for good rain in the state in order to provide relief to the farmers.
Meanwhile, he also targeted the Congress party and said, "The former Chief Minister used to say that he has no money and used to cry. They used to say that Mama (CM Chouhan) has emptied the government treasury. But I say that there is no shortage of money. We are running the family, not the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections BJP

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

