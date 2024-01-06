Congress concludes the 18-day 'Uttar Pradesh Jodo Yatra' in Lucknow

The Congress accused the Narendra Modi government of putting the country under Emergency and called on the people to unite against the BJP government, as it concluded its 18-day Uttar Pradesh Jodo Yatra here on Saturday.

The Yatra started from western UP's Saharanpur on December 20.

"The way the Modi government of the centre is playing with the Constitution and has set up an emergency in the country, the time has come to stand against him," Avinash Pandey, National General Secretary of the Congress, said in a statement.

Pandey, the newly made party in-charge of UP, also called on people to join Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, which will start from January 14 and traverse the swathe of the country from Manipur to Mumbai.

The party workers on the last day of the 'UP Jodo Yatra,' walked from Rakab Ganj in Lucknow to the martyr memorial, where they concluded the rally.

State Congress President Ajay Rai, who was involved in the entire yatra, said the campaign would not have been possible without people's support.

Passing through various routes in the state capital, the Congress' Yatra reached Maharana Pratap Chowk, where the leaders were given a grand welcome under the leadership of Indian Overseas Congress Uttar Pradesh Chairman Captain Banshidhar Mishra.

Captain Mishra alleged that the way government agencies are being misused by the Centre is condemnable and shameful.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid said that "Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb" is the real identity of the country.

Congress national spokesperson Supriya Srinate said that the Yatra was not over, and will commence again with Rahul Gandhi's Nyaya Yatra.

Aradhana Mishra Mona, the leader of Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislature Party, called the Congress a party of "struggle and sacrifice."



"We are not going to bow down to the oppression of any dictator," she said.