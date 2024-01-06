Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Congress concludes the 18-day 'Uttar Pradesh Jodo Yatra' in Lucknow

The party workers on the last day of the 'UP Jodo Yatra,' walked from Rakab Ganj in Lucknow to the martyr memorial, where they concluded the rally

Congress

Congress (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress accused the Narendra Modi government of putting the country under Emergency and called on the people to unite against the BJP government, as it concluded its 18-day Uttar Pradesh Jodo Yatra here on Saturday.
The Yatra started from western UP's Saharanpur on December 20.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The way the Modi government of the centre is playing with the Constitution and has set up an emergency in the country, the time has come to stand against him," Avinash Pandey, National General Secretary of the Congress, said in a statement.
Pandey, the newly made party in-charge of UP, also called on people to join Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, which will start from January 14 and traverse the swathe of the country from Manipur to Mumbai.
The party workers on the last day of the 'UP Jodo Yatra,' walked from Rakab Ganj in Lucknow to the martyr memorial, where they concluded the rally.
State Congress President Ajay Rai, who was involved in the entire yatra, said the campaign would not have been possible without people's support.
Passing through various routes in the state capital, the Congress' Yatra reached Maharana Pratap Chowk, where the leaders were given a grand welcome under the leadership of Indian Overseas Congress Uttar Pradesh Chairman Captain Banshidhar Mishra.
Captain Mishra alleged that the way government agencies are being misused by the Centre is condemnable and shameful.
Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid said that "Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb" is the real identity of the country.
Congress national spokesperson Supriya Srinate said that the Yatra was not over, and will commence again with Rahul Gandhi's Nyaya Yatra.
Aradhana Mishra Mona, the leader of Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislature Party, called the Congress a party of "struggle and sacrifice."

"We are not going to bow down to the oppression of any dictator," she said.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Will Lucknow's light purse be enough to get heavy squad?

IND vs ENG: Pace or spin-friendly - Here's how Lucknow pitch could behave

Lucknow University registration for 128 faculty posts starts today

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Cong blames EVMs, internal sabotage for rout in MP polls at review meeting

ED has become a 'political tool' in hands of ruling BJP, says Atishi

BJP sets target of increasing vote share by 10% in Lok Sabha polls in HP

INDIA bloc to decide in 10-15 days on who will hold which post: Kharge

Rahul chose Manipur to launch Nyay Yatra due to concern about state: Cong

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon