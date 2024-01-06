Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP sets target of increasing vote share by 10% in Lok Sabha polls in HP

The party charted a road map for the elections at a meeting of its state core committee in the presence of national president J P Nadda Friday night

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has set a target of increasing its vote share by 10 per cent in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, banking on the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, party leaders said on Saturday.
The party charted a road map for the elections at a meeting of its state core committee in the presence of national president J P Nadda Friday night.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The leaders discussed about increasing the vote share and winning margin, the party's media department in-charge Randhir Sharma said on Saturday.
The target is to increase the vote share by 10 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May, coming after the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
After the party's victory in recent assembly elections in three states, the aim is to surpass the previous victory margin in Himachal Pradesh, he told reporters.
He said Nadda visit to the state, following the party's victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, has enthused the party cadre in the hill state.
A meeting of the party's state office-bearers was held here on Saturday. The meeting decided that all seven morchas of the BJP will hold conferences in assembly constituencies and make people aware of the achievements of the central government and failures of the Congress-led state government.
A resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda and the central leadership for the Rs 1,782 crore aid given to the state by the Centre in times of disaster was passed in the meeting.

Also Read

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, buildings collapse in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

INDIA bloc to decide in 10-15 days on who will hold which post: Kharge

Rahul chose Manipur to launch Nyay Yatra due to concern about state: Cong

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Amit Shah: Special court defers hearing to Jan 18

Will take decision on Ram Temple consecration invite 'very soon': Kharge

Cong unveils logo, slogan of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'; to be led by Rahul

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon