Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ED has become a 'political tool' in hands of ruling BJP, says Atishi

Addressing a press conference here, the minister alleged that the BJP government in the Centre has been "targeting" AAP and other opposition leaders by "misusing" the central agencies

Atishi Marlena (Photo: PTI)

Atishi Marlena (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, saying the Enforcement Directorate has become a "political tool" for the ruling party.
Addressing a press conference here, the minister alleged that the BJP government in the Centre has been "targeting" AAP and other opposition leaders by "misusing" the central agencies.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The BJP has been targeting AAP leaders ever since they came to power. This is a political conspiracy," Atishi said.
"The Central government has proven that ED is nothing but a political tool," she said.
"They have targeted opposition leaders from all states and by the time the Lok sabha elections arrive, the ED will put all of them behind the bars," she claimed.
Atishi also said the ED is misusing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against opposition parties, adding, "Getting bail under this act is almost impossible."

The minister said the ED had allegedly summed two Dalit farmers under the PMLA when the duo had merely Rs 450 in their bank accounts.
"The ED has filed cases against two old farmers. They have only Rs 450 in their bank accounts in total and ED issued summons to them under the PMLA," Atishi alleged.
There was no immediate response from the ED on the allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

AAP govt will establish coordination between departments and NCCSA: Atishi

We'll not be scared by threats.: Atishi on ED's fresh summon to CM Kejriwal

BJP spreading lies, wants to defame Manish Sisodia, says AAP leader Atishi

AAP claims BJP wants to finish party, after Kejriwal summoned by ED

Kejriwal to embark on Gujarat visit tomorrow amid speculation of ED arrest

BJP sets target of increasing vote share by 10% in Lok Sabha polls in HP

INDIA bloc to decide in 10-15 days on who will hold which post: Kharge

Rahul chose Manipur to launch Nyay Yatra due to concern about state: Cong

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Amit Shah: Special court defers hearing to Jan 18

Will take decision on Ram Temple consecration invite 'very soon': Kharge

Topics : Atishi AAP Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon