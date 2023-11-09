Sensex (0.05%)
Congress gave guarantee of bankrupting Rajasthan, alleges BJP's Poonawalla

Instead, they increased the price of diesel by Rs 6 since they came to power. Meanwhile in Karnataka, the Congress said they have no money left for development, the BJP spokesperson alleged

Shehzad Poonawalla. (Photo: ANI)

On the other hand, BJP promises development, good governance, infrastructure and improved law and order situation, Poonawalla said | (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Kota (Rajasthan)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 7:04 AM IST
Development, good governance and improved law-and-order situation is the BJP's poll plank in Rajasthan, the party's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said on Wednesday and alleged the ruling Congress has given the guarantee of bankrupting the state.
At a press conference in Bundi, Poonawalla said the Congress had promised free electricity up to 200 units in Himachal Pradesh and reduced power tariff with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promising to fight inflation.
Instead, they increased the price of diesel by Rs 6 since they came to power. Meanwhile in Karnataka, the Congress said they have no money left for development, the BJP spokesperson alleged.
In Rajasthan, the Congress has given the guarantee of taking the state to bankruptcy. Rajasthan's treasury has been emptied and the state government has not been able to pay salaries and pensions, he alleged.
On the other hand, BJP promises development, good governance, infrastructure and improved law and order situation, Poonawalla said.
On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remark in the Assembly on the importance of women's education to control the population, he questioned the "silence" of Congress leaders, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamta Banerjee.
"Instead of seeking Nitish Kumar's resignation, the people of INDI Alliance are supporting his statement. It is an insult to women," Poonawala said.

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 7:04 AM IST

