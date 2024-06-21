Business Standard
Congress holds protest outside BJP Delhi office over NEET 'paper leak'

The medical entrance examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, was conducted by the National Testing Agency

Students during a protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Congress workers on Friday held a demonstration near the BJP headquarters here over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.
The demonstration was led by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav.
The medical entrance examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part.
The results were announced on June 4.
There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other irregularities in the exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and the filing of petitions in several high courts as well as the Supreme Court.

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

