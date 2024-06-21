Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Andhra assembly session begins, 1st after TDP-led coalition comes to power

TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary presided over the proceedings as the Pro-tem Speaker. The session commenced at 9:45 am in the Assembly Hall located at Velagapudi, Amravati

Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The maiden session of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Friday with the oath-taking process of the newly-elected MLAs.
TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary presided over the proceedings as the Pro-tem Speaker.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The session commenced at 9:45 am in the Assembly Hall located at Velagapudi, Amravati.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended the session after more than two and half years. Actor-Politician and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan entered the House for the first time in his 16-year-old political career as Pithapuram MLA and Deputy Chief Minister.
The session will witness the election of a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
According to TDP sources, senior party leader and Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected as the Speaker.
CM and Kuppam MLA Chandrababu Naidu was the first to take oath followed by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. After taking oath, Naidu went to the Pro-tem's Speaker's chair and exchanged pleasantries.
The NDA alliance swept the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections by winning 164 seats in the 175-member House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh government TDP Amravati National Democratic Alliance Chandrababu Naidu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon