Congress poll manifesto a document of appeasement politics: Assam CM

The Congress manifesto for the May 10 elections in Karnataka has exposed the party's mindset and its hatred for the majority community, culture and dharma of the country, Himanta Biswa Sarma said

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Congress manifesto for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka has exposed the party's mindset and its hatred for the majority community, culture and dharma of the country, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Addressing reporters here, Sarma said the manifesto is a document of appeasement politics. The party had always followed the policy of appeasement and the previous Siddaramaiah government in the State had withdrawn several cases registered against activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

He said the PFI ban has been a success in Assam, where numerous activists of the anti-national movement were arrested.

The Congress is now equating PFI with Bajrang Dal which should be deplored, he said. The Bajrang Dal cannot in any way described as an anti-national or extremist outfit, he said.

Sarma said the people of Karnataka who are leaders in IT, biotechnology and agriculture do not need a guarantee from the Congress. "How can Rahul Gandhi, who himself has no guarantee in politics, provide guarantee to the people of Karnataka, he asked.

The Assam Chief Minister said the BJP is extending welfare schemes to all sections of people irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Even B R Ambedkar had opposed reservation on religious lines, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Congress election manifesto Karnataka Assembly elections Karnataka elections

First Published: May 07 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

Congress poll manifesto a document of appeasement politics: Assam CM

