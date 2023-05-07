close

Congress' manifesto doesn't mention banning of Bajrang Dal: Kamal Nath

The Congress' manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls doesn't mention banning Bajrang Dal, senior party leader Kamal Nath claimed on Sunday

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Kamal Nath

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
The Congress is facing backlash from BJP and right-wing organisations for bracketing Bajrang Dal with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the manifesto for the May 10 polls.

The Congress is facing backlash from BJP and right-wing organisations for bracketing Bajrang Dal with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the manifesto for the May 10 polls.

There was no mention of banning Bajrang Dal in the Congress' manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls if we go by what is written in it, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath told reporters in Seoni district.

He was responding to a query on whether the Congress will include the promise of banning Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh also where elections are due at the end of this year.

It was said by the Supreme Court, and people also want strict action to be taken against a person or organisation which spreads hatred and disturbs social harmony. Nobody is being targeted but those who are involved in such activities should face action," Nath said.

Taking potshots at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, Nath alleged the law-and-order situation is very poor and the state tops the crime chart against children, women, and tribals.

He claimed the number of unemployed youth in MP has reached one crore.

The Congress leader also alleged rampant corruption in the state.

In its manifesto released last week for Karnataka polls, the Congress said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

We believe that law and Constitution is (are) sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations," the Congress has said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

