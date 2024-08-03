Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Congress slams NITI Aayog over shutdown of farm weather advisory offices

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that the farm weather advisory offices were shut in March this year

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that shut down 199 district agro-meteoreological units. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday alleged that 199 district agro-meteoreological units, which provided farmers at the block-level free-of-cost weather advisory services, were shut down as the NITI Aayog "misrepresented" their role to justify the decision.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that the farm weather advisory offices were shut in March this year as the NITI Aayog "misrepresented" their role and sought privatisation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The India Meteorological Department shut down 199 district agro-meteoreological units (DAMUs). These agromet units provided all farmers at the block-level free-of-cost weather advisory services, and crucial information related to sowing, use of fertilisers, harvesting and storing crops," he said.
Experts suggest that while the budget outlay for these units every year was around Rs 45 crore, the benefit was around Rs 15,000 crore, Ramesh pointed out.
The shutdown was opposed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and by several key stakeholders, including the Gujarat-based Association of Agrometeorologists, he claimed.
"RTI documents now reveal that it was the NITI Aayog that suggested that district agromet services be privatised and monetised. In fact, the Aayog misrepresented their role to justify this decision, arguing that the agromet units be shut down because data was now automated," he said.

More From This Section

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann denied political clearance to visit Paris

Centre delayed in giving sensitive area tag to protect Western Ghats: Cong

Only Centre can validate facts related to it, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

SC rejects pleas for court-monitored SIT probe into electoral bonds scheme

87% cases filed with grievance committees under IT Rules resolved: MoS

"This is untrue - agromet staff customised central forecasts for local use and tailored data for other advisories, such as those related to the use of fertilisers," Ramesh said in his post on X.
"The Aayog's deception and its lack of courage in standing up to the Government when faced with the Government's poor decision-making is illustrative of its role over the last ten years as a mere drumbeater and cheerleader for the non-biological PM," Ramesh said, slamming the public policy think-tank.

Also Read

News updates: CCEA approves construction of 8 NH projects at investment of Rs 50k cr, says Vaishnaw

Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill 'threat to freedom of speech': Cong

Congress to construct over 100 houses landslide-hit Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi

News updates: Govt misleading Parliament over including Bihar quota in 9th schedule, says Tejashwi

Meet Kandi Srinivasa Reddy: Congress leader in US H-1B visa lottery rigging

Topics : Congress Niti Aayog India Meteorological Department Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon